Drep [new] (DREP) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and $3.16 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00063911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00149819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.00808798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046549 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

