Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Shares of Ducommun stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. 30,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,454. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

