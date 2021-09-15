Dunelm Group plc (DNLMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) declared a None dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.848 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

