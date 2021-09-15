Dunelm Group plc (DNLMY) to Issue None Dividend of $0.85 on October 25th

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) announced a None dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.848 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

DNLMY stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?

Dividend History for Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.