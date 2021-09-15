Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,525 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $250.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

