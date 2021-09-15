Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 79,721 Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Altabancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Altabancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the second quarter worth $9,063,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the second quarter worth $2,958,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,670. Altabancorp has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $760.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

