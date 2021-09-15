Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,254 shares of company stock valued at $68,833,228 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.91. 44,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

