Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHO remained flat at $$51.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,560. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

