Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,457 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,945,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,799. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

