Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.9% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Visa by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 17,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $222.58. 128,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

