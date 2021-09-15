e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $31.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:ELF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.54 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

