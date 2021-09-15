E.On’s (EONGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
EONGY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 24,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,386. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
