E.On’s (EONGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

EONGY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 24,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,386. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

