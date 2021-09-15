Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce sales of $88.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $96.79 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $323.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $336.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $413.45 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $432.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several research firms have commented on ESTE. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,987. The firm has a market cap of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

