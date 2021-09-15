Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

