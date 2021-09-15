eBoost Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $1,017.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 44% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.30 or 0.00382225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

