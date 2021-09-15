Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Down 1.3%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Approximately 1,226,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,457,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

