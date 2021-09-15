Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 216.9% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.71. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

