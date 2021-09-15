Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 7,266 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $178.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,650. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.