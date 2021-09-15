Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,070 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 2,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 546,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 521,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in APA by 737.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 499,443 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

