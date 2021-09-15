Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 92,625 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 745,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 513,146 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 335,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

