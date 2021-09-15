Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 137,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,060 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

