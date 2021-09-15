Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 419 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 110,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

