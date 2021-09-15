Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 167,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

