Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Raised by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. 20,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

