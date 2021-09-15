Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

