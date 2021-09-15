EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Update

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHVVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,391. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. EHAVE has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

EHAVE Company Profile

ehave, Inc engages in the research and commercialization of behavioral neurological applications and solutions. It focuses on the following activities: MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling; and Ehave Connect, advanced mental health informatics and digital application delivery platform.

