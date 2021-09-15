EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 870.0% in August

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 870.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on EMCHF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EMCHF stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. EML Payments has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.