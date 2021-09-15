Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 117.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.