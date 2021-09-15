Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

