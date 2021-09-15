Empirical Finance LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 125,303 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 58.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 167,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

