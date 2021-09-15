Empirical Finance LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

