Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,206 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

BSX opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,010 shares of company stock worth $26,297,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

