Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $230.27 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.52.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.