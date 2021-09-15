Empirical Finance LLC Takes $894,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,829 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

NYSE LPX opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

