Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CSFB raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ENB opened at C$50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

