Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $11.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS.

ECPG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

