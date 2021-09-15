Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €6.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €6.60 ($7.76) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.52 ($11.20).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

