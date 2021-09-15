Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

ENPH stock opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

