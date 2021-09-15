EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.04

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.04 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 21.84 ($0.29). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 22.55 ($0.29), with a volume of 4,786,538 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.55. The firm has a market cap of £425.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.45.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

