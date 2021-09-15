Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

