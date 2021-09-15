Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQWL. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of EQWL opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

