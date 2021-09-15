Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,221 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

