Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,899 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,899 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

