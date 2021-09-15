Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Envestnet worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 27.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE:ENV opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

