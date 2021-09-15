EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 830.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 190,661 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

