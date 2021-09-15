Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $834.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $832.46 and its 200-day moving average is $760.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 219.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

