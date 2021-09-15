Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after purchasing an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $276,961,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after purchasing an additional 226,328 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

