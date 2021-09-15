Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

