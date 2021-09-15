Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

TTWO opened at $152.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.10. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.