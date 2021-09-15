Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vapotherm, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

VAPO opened at $26.71 on Monday. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $694.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,996 shares of company stock worth $832,579. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

